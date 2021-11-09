FESTIVALS: Tbilisi International Animation Festival 2021 Announces Winners

TBILISI: Mom by France-based director Kajika Aki Ferrazzini was awarded the Grand Prize at the 4th edition of the Tbilisi International Animation Festival , which was finally held in a hybrid format from 30 October to 2 November 2021, in compliance with the state regulations regarding the safety of participants.

"This year more than 190 films from 46 countries were presented at the festival, and the winners list includes titles from France, Germany, Hungary, Norway, Italy, Spain, Georgia, and other countries. Along with the screenings of more than 17 programmes - among them 6 competitive, 2 special programmes, programmes for children, youth and adults - there were professional and educational masterclasses, presentations, and interviews with filmmakers. The member of the Jury panel Piotr Kardas, director of O!PLA Animation Festival and film promoter from Poland, presented a lecture about the history of Polish Animation, with crucial figures, films, and decisions", festival director Lali Kiknavelidze told FNE.

The festival is supported by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia, the Tbilisi City Hall, the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film, l’Institut Français de Géorgie and the Georgian National Film Center.

Winners of TIAF 2021

The Best Film of TIAF 2021, Grand Prize

MOM (France)

Directed by Kajika Aki Ferrazzini

Jury Special Mention Prize in 'Short Films Competition'

Zolemia (Georgia)

Directed by by Nina Samanishvili

The Best Animated Documentary of TIAF 2021

Wampui (Germany)

Directed by Maarten Isaäk de Heer

Jury Special Mention in 'Animated Documentary'

There Is No “I” In Island (Australia)

Directed by Rebecca Thomson

The Best Film in 'Focus on Women'

Skeleton of a Moth (United Kingdom)

Directed by Emma Kay Smith

Jury Special Mention in 'Focus on Women'

Hexed (Spain)

Directed by Louise Bongartz and D. Forest Gamble

The Best Film in '12+ Children Films Competition'

Mila (United States)

Directed by Cinzia Angelini

The Best Film in 'Children Films Competition'

URSA - The song of the Northern Lights (Norway)

Directed by Natalia Malykhina

Jury Special Mention in 'Children Films Competition'

Fallen (Hungary)

Directed by Ezgi Su Korkmaz

The Best Film in 'Student Films Competition'

Migrants (France)

Directed by Hugo Caby, Antoine Dupriez, Aubin Kubiak, Lucas Lermytte, Zoé Devise

The Best Animated Series Award

MITCH-MATCH (Hungary)

Directed by Géza M. Tóth