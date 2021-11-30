FNE Podcast: Guram Ghonghadze: Programme Coordinator of Tbilisi IFF

FNE's Georgian correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to Guram Ghonghadze, programme coordinator of the Tbilisi International Film Festival, about the 22nd edition of the Tbilisi IFF in Georgia, which will take place in a physical format 5–12 December 2021, in compliance with the state regulations regarding the safety of participants. Guram talks about both the challenges and difficulties that the pandemic has created for the festival, as well as the programme and guests of this year’s event.