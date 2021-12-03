FNE at Tbilisi IFF 2021: What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? by Alexander Koberidze

TBILISI: The German/Georgian coproduction What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? by Alexander Koberidze screens in the main competition of the 21st edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival , which opened in an online format on 30 November 2020 and runs through 20 December. The films will be screened on the online platform Festival Scope and will be free for the public.

The film was selected for the main competition of the 2021 Berlinale and was acquired by the world sales company Cercamon.

The German/Georgian coproduction previously had the working title Wind Has Blown, A Woman Had a Thought about Her Silk Scarf. The DoP is Faraz Fesharaki.

It’s love at first sight when Lisa and Giorgi meet by chance on a street in the Georgian city of Kutaisi. Before continuing on their way, they agree to meet the next day without asking each other’s name. However, a stranger has placed a curse on them and they wake the next day with completely altered appearances. Life goes on as usual in their hometown, as they embark on their quest to find true love.

The main characters are played by Giorgi Bochorishvili, Vakhtang Panchulidze, Ani Karseladze, Oliko Bakradze and Giorgi Ambroladze.

The film was produced by DFFB through the involvement of Mariam Shatberashvili, in coproduction with Sakdoc Film represented by Ketevan Kipiani and Anna Dziapshipa. The project was supported by the MBB and RBB with 150,000 EUR / 450,000 GEL, and the Georgian National Film Centre with 66,666 EUR / 200,000 GEL. DFFB provided additional in-kind contribution including technical and overall support. The total budget is estimated at 440,000 EUR / 1,320,000 GEL.

“A simple story of love follows the city's everyday life. Everyday life in Kutaisi is intertwined with humour. It is a romantic tragicomedy with documentary and magic cinematic elements. Such a concept can sound naive, but when calculated for the customer, it can become the author's weapon. The film uses simple and silent film elements. A static camera and less dialogue here means the humour is expressed by the body and the sorrow is expressed by tears,“ Koberidze said.

Shooting took place in Kutaisi, Georgia. The filming began in April 2019 and lasted for two months. Post-production was completed in February 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

DFFB (Germany)

Mariam Shatberashvili

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Sakdoc (Georgia)

Ketevan Kipiani

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Alexandre Koberidze

Scriptwriter: Alexandre Koberidze

DoP: Faraz Fesharaki

Cast: Giorgi Bochorishvili, Vakhtang Panchulidze, Ani Karseladze, Oliko Bakradze and Giorgi Ambroladze