Salome Jashi's Taming the Garden Opens in German and Swiss Cinemas

TBILISI: Salome Jashi’s documentary film Taming the Garden debuted in cinemas in Germany and Switzerland on 2 December 2021. The film was shortlisted for this year's European Film Awards.

In her long documentary Taming the Garden, a coproduction between Switzerland, Germany and Georgia, which was included in the list of 17 titles of Berlinale Forum 2021, Georgian director Salomé Jashi follows massive and ancient trees being transported at great expense and inconvenience from the coast of the Republic of Georgia to the private garden of a wealthy former prime minister of Georgia.

The film is being released in 22 cinemas in 16 cities across Germany under the German title Die Zähmung der Bäume. It is distributed in Germany by Film Kino Text.

Screenings have been held in Basel, Bern, Lucerne, Winterthur and Zurich as of 4 December. Taming the Garden was produced by Mira Film-Gmbh and distributed by Vinca Film in Switzerland. The film has been supported by Office fédéral de la Culture (Suisse), Basel Film Fund, SRF / SRG SSR, HEAD - Genève, Haute école d'art et de design, and got distribution support from SWISS FILMS.

Taming the Garden has also been acquired by the film-distribution company Dogwoof for the UK. Toronto-based Syndicado Film Sales brokered the deal.