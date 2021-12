FNE correspondent Alexander Gabelia spoke with Levan Koguashvili, award winning Georgian film director, about the challenges he has faced as a film director during the pandemic, as well about his last feature film Brighton 4th, produced by Kino Iberica (Georgia), which was screened within the Tbilisi IFF 2021. The film is a coproduction between Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco and the USA.

Levan Koguashvili graduated from the Tisch School of Art's Graduate Film Programme in 2006. His debut feature Street Days, produced by Independent Film Project and Moving Pictures, premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, and his sophomore feature Blind Dates, produced by Kino Iberica and Millimeter Film, premiered at the Toronto IFF. Brighton 4th is his third feature film.

Click HERE for the podcast.