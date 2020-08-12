Hungary Announces Foreign Film Travel Guidelines

BUDAPEST: The Hungarian National Film Institute announced the procedures for foreigners in the film industry traveling to Hungary. The guidelines were published on 10 August 2020.

Persons entering Hungary from countries designated as yellow will need to produce the results of two tests taken within five days before travel, and at least 48 hours apart. Those unable to produce the tests will be subject to home quarantining.

Persons entering Hungary from countries designated as red will need to have the company submit a request to enter the country and present the document of permission at the airport, and once in Hungary will be subject to home quarantine, and produce two negative tests to authorities.

A complete list of guidelines for filming is also available on the NFI website.