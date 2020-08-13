Hungary Selects Pilatus for Golden Globes

BUDAPEST: Hungary will screen Pilatus / Pilate, directed by Linda Dombrovszky and based on a novel by Hungarian author Magda Szabó, for representatives of the Golden Globe Awards.

The film will be broadcast on Hungarian TE on 1 November 2020.

The TV film was produced by Cross Dot Film on a budget of 160 m HUF with the support of the Hungarian Media Patronage Program. It won six awards at the Milano IFF.