PRODUCTION: Ádám Császi in Production With Three Thousand Numbered Pieces

BUDAPEST: Ádám Császi is currently shooting his sophomore feature Three Thousand Numbered Pieces / Háromezer számozott darab, a mix of fiction, absurdity and sociographic reality, aiming at answering if it is possible to talk about the topic of race without racism.

A director is creating a play about the difficult lives of five young Roma: his goal is to get into major international festivals. The play tells their story with unabashed cruelty - it trades their misery.

“The film depicts the fate of young Romany people whose lives have been in a free fall, without a safety net and choices. I believe that whoever is lost can be found. Just look for them. And if no one is looking for you, you have to find yourself", Ádám Császi said in a statement. Császi penned the script together with Balázs Lengyel.

The cast includes Franciska Farkas, Kristóf Horváth, Cristopher Pászik, Rómeó Pápa, Edmond Oláh, Norbert Varga, Csaba Gerner, Ádám Varga, as well as Wieland Speck, who was the head of the Berlinale Panorama from 1992 to 2017.

Balázs István Balázs, winner of the IMAGO Prize 2020 in the Student Film category, is lensing.

István Bodzsár is producing through Uniofilm Entertainment, with a budget of 1.75 m EUR, representatives of Uniofilm Entertainment told FNE. The film is supported by the Hungarian National Film Institute with 1.22 m EUR.

Shooting started on 10 August 2020 and will wrap on 15 October 2020. The locations include the New York Boscolo Hotel, the Paris Court Hotel and the Operetta Theatre, all in Budapest.

The premiere is planned for March or April 2021. The film will be distributed in Hungary by Mozgó Mozi, and the National Film Institute is handling international sales.

Ádám Császi's debut feature Land of Storms / Viharsarok, produced by Proton Cinema in coproduction with I'm FILM, Café Film and Germany's unafilm, had its world premiere in Berlinale's Panorama in 2014.

Production Information:

Uniofilm Entertainment (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: Ádám Császi

Scripwriters: Ádám Császi, Balázs Lengyel

DoP: Balázs István Balázs

Cast: Franciska Farkas, Kristóf Horváth, Cristopher Pászik, Rómeó Pápa, Edmond Oláh, Norbert Varga, Wieland Speck, Csaba Gerner, Ádám Varga