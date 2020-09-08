PRODUCTION: Hungarian Quarantine Zone Film Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

The Quarantine Zone was inspired by the American sci-fi/fantasy series The Twilight Zone, the British series Black Mirror and the 2020 quarantine. The mystical, sometimes grotesque stories take place in five apartments located in the city. The sketch film reflects on this new situation, hardened either by solitude or by being locked up with others, and how it can influence relationships, body and mind.
The first episode is expected to be completed by November, with a premiere scheduled for the spring of 2021. The crowdfunding campaign is on Stagehive.eu.
Production Information:
Contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Credits:
Director: Dániel Indi Zsótér
Writers: Dániel Indi Zsótér, Orsolya Vida
DoP: Ferenc Balázs Dimeth