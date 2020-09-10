PRODUCTION: Hungarian Director Kata Dobó Shoots Family Musical Stop My Stepmom!

BUDAPEST: Hungarian director Kata Dobó is currently in production with Stop My Stepmom! / El a kezekkel a papámtól!, the first grandiose family musical film in Hungary for decades. The producer is Megafilm and the release is set for 2 December 2021.

Dorka’s life turns upside down when her widowed father announces his engagement. The lonely, imaginative pre-teen girl does her best to protect her father from the dangers of love, and goes on an adventure that leads her to Magic Grove, where she discovers the mysterious ways of magic tricks, friendship, and the world’s best step-mother. András Dezső Horváth penned the script.

The main characters are played by Adél Csobot, Barna Bokor, Bori Marczinka, Anna Pálmai and Gábor Nagypál.

Gábor Kálomista and Dorottya Helmeczy are producing through Megafilm. The project benefited from a production grant of 2.69 m EUR / 966,850,000 HUF from the National Film Institute (NFI).

The shooting started on 3 August 2020 and will wrap on 15 October 2020.

The actress Kata Dobó made her debut as a director in 2019 with the relationship comedy Flat for Fun / Kölcsönlakás, which was produced by Kölcsönlakás Ltd.

Production Information:

Producer: Megafilm (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: Kata Dobó

Technical director: Buda Gulyás

Screenwriter: András Dezső Horváth

Cinematographer: Dániel Reich

Music composer: Viktor Rakonczai

Editor: Mano Csillag

Sound designer: Attila Madaras

Production designer: Gábor Valcz

Costume designer: Ibolya Bárdosi

Choreographer: Anikó Szabó

Cast: Adél Csobot, Barna Bokor, Bori Marczinka, Anna Pálmai, Gábor Nagypál