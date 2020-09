Pieces of a Woman by Kornél Mundruczó

BUDAPEST: Pieces of a Woman, Hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo’s first film in English, has been picked up by Netflix.

The film stars Shia LaBoeuf and Vanessa Kirby, who won the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival.

The Canadian/Hungarian/US coproduction was produced by BRON Studios (Canada), Creative Wealth Media Finance (Canada), Little Lamb (USA) and Proton Cinema (HU).