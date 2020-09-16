Hungarian Comedy Liza the Fox-Fairy Gets Indian Adaptation

BUDAPEST: The Hungarian black comedy Liza the Fox-Fairy (2015) directed by Károly Ujj Mészáros is being adapted in India. Aafat-E-Ishq directed by Indrajit Nattoji has recently started shooting and will be available on the Indian video on demand service ZEE5 later in 2020.

Aafat-E-Ishq stars Neha Sharma, Ila Arun, Namit Das, Pravessh Rana and Deepak Dobriyal.

Liza the Fox-Fairy, which was based on the play Liselotte és a május by Zsolt Pozsgai, was a hit in Hungary, where it had 17,500 admissions in its first week in February 2015. The film had its international premiere at the Fantasporto Film Festival in Portugal in March 2015, where it was awarded the Grand Prize. The award was followed by several international accolades.

Liza the Fox-Fairy was produced by FilmTeam in coproduction with Origo Film Group and with support from the Hungarian National Film Fund.