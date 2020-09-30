PRODUCTION: Hungarian-Romanian Director Cristina Grosan Develops Sophomore Feature

BUDAPEST: Hungarian-Romanian director Cristina Grosan is in late development and production financing with her sophomore feature Ordinary Failures / Běžná selhání. Her first foreign language film is a Czech/Italian/Hungarian/Slovak coproduction.

The story, based on a screenplay by Klára Vlasáková, revolves around the lives of three strangers: a teenager, a young mother, and a woman in her early sixties, who cross paths during one day in which their city is rocked by mysterious explosions. The cast includes Taťjana Medvecká, Vica Kerekes and Beáta Kaňoková.

Marek Novák is producing through the Czech company Xova Film in coproduction with Marica Stocchi through Italy's Rosamont, Judit Stalter through Hungary's Laokoon Filmgroup, and Simona Hrušovská, Zuzana Jankovičová and Monika Lošťáková through Slovakia's Super film.

Thirty percent of the 1.4 m EUR budget is already in place, Marek Novák told FNE.

The project received a script award from the Innogy Film Foundation, script development, project development and production grants from the Czech Film Fund, as well as a project development grant from Italy's Fondo Audiovisivo FVG.

Ordinary Failures was developed at EAVE Producers Workshop 2019 and it was awarded the Pop Up Film Residency Award Award at the When East Meets West Co-production Market in 2020.

The 32 shooting days are planned for May-July 2021. The film is set to be ready in early 2022 with the premiere planned for the spring/summer of 2022.

Cristina Grosan's debut feature Things Worth Weeping For / A legjobb dolgokon bőgni kell, which is produced by Hungary's Laokoon Filmgroup, will have its national premiere at the end of February 2021. Judit Stalter told FNE that the world premiere is still pending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Production Information:

Producer:

Xova Film (Czech Republic)

Marek Novák:

Coproducers:

Rosamont (Italy)

Laokoon Filmgroup (Hungary)

Super film (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Cristina Grosan

Scriptwriter: Klára Vlasáková

DoP: Márk Győri

Editor: Anna Meller

Cast: Taťjana Medvecká, Vica Kerekes and Beáta Kaňoková

