FESTIVALS: Postponed Cinemira Festival Opens in Hungary

BUDAPEST: The third edition of the Hungarian children’s film festival Cinemira is set to unspool on 24 and 25 October 2020, after postponing its original April dates due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Eight Hungarian short animated films will vie in the national competition, along with another 41 short films selected for the international competitions of live action and animated films. The festival also held its first pitching forum for Hungarian projects during its pre-festival industry day.

The films in the Hungarian Animated Competition are:

A Polgár lányok

Directed by B. Nagy Ervin

Az utolsó Yeti

Directed by Mészáros Borbála

Cigánymesék: Csúnya Borka

Directed by Horváth Mária

Kipp-kopp a hóban

Directed by Fabók Szilvia, Tama Mikori

Marci kertje

Directed by Benkovits Bálint

Odakint

Directed by Orosz Judit

Szuper Malac és Űrpatkány: Laci bácsi galaxis

Directed by Máli Csaba

Városi legendák: Az emberi test

Directed by Glaser Katalin