19-10-2020

FESTIVALS: Postponed Cinemira Festival Opens in Hungary

BUDAPEST: The third edition of the Hungarian children’s film festival Cinemira is set to unspool on 24 and 25 October 2020, after postponing its original April dates due to the COVID-19 crisis.

cinemira 2020Eight Hungarian short animated films will vie in the national competition, along with another 41 short films selected for the international competitions of live action and animated films. The festival also held its first pitching forum for Hungarian projects during its pre-festival industry day.

The films in the Hungarian Animated Competition are:

A Polgár lányok
Directed by B. Nagy Ervin

Az utolsó Yeti
Directed by Mészáros Borbála

Cigánymesék: Csúnya Borka
Directed by  Horváth Mária

Kipp-kopp a hóban
Directed by Fabók Szilvia, Tama Mikori

Marci kertje
Directed by Benkovits Bálint

Odakint
Directed by Orosz Judit

Szuper Malac és Űrpatkány: Laci bácsi galaxis
Directed by Máli Csaba

Városi legendák: Az emberi test
Directed by Glaser Katalin

