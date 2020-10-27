Hungary and Serbia Head to CARTOON Springboard

VALENCIA: CARTOON Springboard, a new pitching event for young talents from European animation schools, has selected projects from Serbia and Hungary for its 27 – 29 October 2020 event, which is organised in an online version this year.

Serbia sends the ten-part x 20-minute young adult/adult series Disbalance by Vuk Vulićević, about a brilliant but paranoid IT expert who has been chosen to be the avatar for an AI force bent on destroying the real world. The project comes from the Faculty of Civil Engineering and Architecture.

Hungary is represented by Zsófia Csánki with the web series for young adults and adults Urban Bourbon, consisting of short episodes where people tell crazy/funny/inappropriate stories at a bar. The project comes from the Budapest Metropolitan University.

Neither of the series has a producer attached at this point.