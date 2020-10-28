FESTIVALS: Verzio Fest 2020 Goes Online

The 50 films selected for the festival will be available in Hungary, and in some instances for international audiences. This year, for the first time, the festival will have a competition of Hungarian films, consisting of eight films of 30 minutes or longer, in addition to its International Competition and its Debut/student Competition. The International Competition includes two documentaries coming from the Baltics.
The following 13 films have been selected for the International Competition:
17 Blocks (USA)
Directed by Davy Rothbart
Freedom Fields (Libya, UK, Netherlands, USA, Lebanon, Qatar, Canada)
Directed by Naziha Arebi
God’s Children (Spain)
Directed by Ekain Irigoien
Immortal (Estonia, Latvia)
Directed by Ksenia Okhapkina
Lindy: The Return of the Little Light (Sweden)
Directed by Ida Persson Lannerberg
Maddy the Model (Sweden)
Directed by Jane Magnusson
Overseas (Belgium)
Directed by Sung-A Yoon
Robolove (Austria)
Directed by Maria Arlamovsky
The Earth is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania)
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
They Call Me Babu (Netherlands)
Directed by Sandra Beerends
Vilvos (Germany, Mexico)
Directed by Ai Weiwei
Wake Up on Mars (Switzerland, France)
Directed by Dea Gjinovci