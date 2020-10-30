PRODUCTION: Hungarian Rapper Film Larry Completes Shooting

BUDAPEST: Szilárd Bernáth's first feature film Larry completed filming on 30 September 2020. The story of a young rapper growing up in a tough neighbourhood stars rising young actor Benett Vilmányi.

Adam lives in isolation from the society because of his serious stuttering. He works as a shepherd in Borsod, in one of the poorest but most beautiful regions of Hungary. One day he realises his stuttering ceases if he starts to rap with anger. He becomes a sensation on YouTube due to his wild style and painfully honest lyrics.

„He [Vilmányi] is a fantastic, instinctive artist, I just dare to hope the film will rise to his talent,” Bernáth told FNE.

The film is produced by András Muhi, Gábor Ferenczy for Focus Fox. The cast includes popular Hungarian actors Szabolcs Thuróczy and Anna Szandtner, alongside local non-pros. The DoP is David Hartung. The crew spent 25 days shooting on location in and around Borsod and in Budapest.

The National Film Insitute - Hungary supported the film with 460,000 EUR / 170 m HUF. The film will premiere at festivals and be released in Hungary in late 2021.

Production Information:

Focus Fox (Hungary)

Supported by the National Film Insitute - Hungary

Credits:

Director: Szilárd Bernáth

Scriptwriter: Szilárd Bernáth

DoP: Dávid Hartung

Cast: Benett Vilmányi, Szabolcs Thuróczy, Anna Szandtner