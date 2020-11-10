FNE at Verzio 2020: Give Me Shelter

Give Me Shelter looks at former victims of human trafficking, who live in a safe-house operated by the Hungarian Baptist Aid. The story focuses on four of those victims and their children, watching them as they try to rebuild their lives away from the world of prostitution.
The film was selected for the 2019 East Silver programme at the Ji.hlava IDFF. It was produced on a budget of 12,000 EUR / 7.7 m HUF by Genoveva Petrovits for Kino Alfa and Riot Pictures, and supported by the Hungarian Media Patronage Programme.
Production Information:
Producers:
Kino Alfa
Riot Pictures
Supported by the Hungarian Media Patronage Programme
Credits:
Director: Mihály Schwechtje
DoP: Czaba Banto
Editor: Szabolcz Oliver Kovari
Sound: Imre Madacsi