FNE at Verzio 2020: Give Me Shelter

BUDAPEST: Give Me Shelter directed by Mihály Schwechtje will screen in the Hungarian Competition of the Verzio International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival , which will take place online in an extended form, running 10 – 22 November 2020.

Give Me Shelter looks at former victims of human trafficking, who live in a safe-house operated by the Hungarian Baptist Aid. The story focuses on four of those victims and their children, watching them as they try to rebuild their lives away from the world of prostitution.

The film was selected for the 2019 East Silver programme at the Ji.hlava IDFF. It was produced on a budget of 12,000 EUR / 7.7 m HUF by Genoveva Petrovits for Kino Alfa and Riot Pictures, and supported by the Hungarian Media Patronage Programme.

Production Information:

Producers:

Kino Alfa

Riot Pictures

Supported by the Hungarian Media Patronage Programme

Credits:

Director: Mihály Schwechtje

DoP: Czaba Banto

Editor: Szabolcz Oliver Kovari

Sound: Imre Madacsi