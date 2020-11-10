FNE at Verzio 2020: Return to Epipo

The film, which tackles a sensitive and important story that was a scandal in Hungary, returns to a summer camp in the 1980’s, which was run by a charismatic leader. For some, the camp was a summer of fun and escape; for others, there remain painful memories of humiliation and even abuse.
The 84-minute film competed at Sarajevo and CPH:Dox. It is screening in the Ji.hlava IDFF East Silver 2020 market. The film was produced by Sara Laszlo for Campfilm and HBO Europe. It was released in Norway in early October 2020. Sales are handled by Syndicado Film Sales.
Production Information:
Credits:
Director: Judit Oláh
DoP: Matysas Gyuricza
Editor: Peter Sass
Sound: Levente Udud