FNE at Verzio 2020: Return to Epipo

BUDAPEST: Return to Epipo, the first full-length documentary by Judit Oláh, will screen in the Hungarian Competition of the Verzio International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival , which will take place online in an extended form, running 10 – 22 November 2020.

The film, which tackles a sensitive and important story that was a scandal in Hungary, returns to a summer camp in the 1980’s, which was run by a charismatic leader. For some, the camp was a summer of fun and escape; for others, there remain painful memories of humiliation and even abuse.

The 84-minute film competed at Sarajevo and CPH:Dox. It is screening in the Ji.hlava IDFF East Silver 2020 market. The film was produced by Sara Laszlo for Campfilm and HBO Europe. It was released in Norway in early October 2020. Sales are handled by Syndicado Film Sales.

Production Information:

Campfilm

HBO Europe

Credits:

Director: Judit Oláh

DoP: Matysas Gyuricza

Editor: Peter Sass

Sound: Levente Udud