Hungary Closes Cinemas

BUDAPEST: New restrictive measures came into force on 11 November 2020 in Hungary. This is the second time in 2020 that the Hungarian film theatres had to close because of the pandemic. The cinemas stopped screening films on 16 March and reopened in mid-June. The duration of the shutdown is indefinite, but cinemas will suspend operation for at least 30 days.

„While we aren't able to meet with our colleagues in person, we will use this time to keep up the conditions of our multiplexes, so that when we get the green light we will able to start the projectors as soon as possible,” Cinema City, the biggest cinema chain in Hungary, said in a statement.

Budapest Film, which has six film theatres in the Hungarian capital, is keeping its pay-per-view live streaming platform, Budapest Remote Cinema / Budapesti Távmozi. The 18th Italian Film Festival, the Budapest Jewish and Israeli Film Festival and the Anilogue International Animation Festival moved all of their upcoming screenings to the Budapest Remote Cinema platform.