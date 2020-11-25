25-11-2020

FESTIVALS: Hungarian Doc Fest Versio Hands Out Six Awards

The Earth Is Blue As An Orange by Iryna Tsylik The Earth Is Blue As An Orange by Iryna Tsylik

BUDAPEST: Welcome to Chechnya by David France won the 17th Verzio International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival, which took place 10 - 22 November 2020. The festival moved to an online format this year. More than 20,000 viewers attended the screenings, which exceeded the number of previous Verzió festival attendees.

Winners of the 17th Verzio Film Festival:

Human Rights Film Award:
Welcome to Chechnya (USA)
Directed by David France

Student/Debut Film Award:
Sonny / Synek (Poland)
Directed by Paweł Chorzępa
produced by Munk Studio

Best Hungarian Film Award:
Give Me Shelter / Védelem alatt (Hungary)
Directed by Mihály Schwechtje
produced by Riot Pictures

Audience Award:
Terminal Stage / Végstádium (Hungary)
Directed by Ilona Gaal and Balázs Wizner

Human Rights Film Award - Special Mention:
The Earth Is Blue as An Orange / A föld oly kék, mint egy narancs (Ukraine, Lithuania)
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Communicos (Ukraine)
Co-produced by Moonmakers (Lithuania)
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Ukrainian State Agency and IDFA Bertha Fund

Student/Debut Film Award - Special Mention:
Stunned, I Remain Alert (Brazil)
Directed by Lucas H. Rossi dos Santos and Henrique Amud

