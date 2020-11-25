FESTIVALS: Hungarian Doc Fest Versio Hands Out Six Awards

Winners of the 17th Verzio Film Festival:
Human Rights Film Award:
Welcome to Chechnya (USA)
Directed by David France
Student/Debut Film Award:
Sonny / Synek (Poland)
Directed by Paweł Chorzępa
produced by Munk Studio
Best Hungarian Film Award:
Give Me Shelter / Védelem alatt (Hungary)
Directed by Mihály Schwechtje
produced by Riot Pictures
Audience Award:
Terminal Stage / Végstádium (Hungary)
Directed by Ilona Gaal and Balázs Wizner
Human Rights Film Award - Special Mention:
The Earth Is Blue as An Orange / A föld oly kék, mint egy narancs (Ukraine, Lithuania)
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Communicos (Ukraine)
Co-produced by Moonmakers (Lithuania)
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Ukrainian State Agency and IDFA Bertha Fund
Student/Debut Film Award - Special Mention:
Stunned, I Remain Alert (Brazil)
Directed by Lucas H. Rossi dos Santos and Henrique Amud