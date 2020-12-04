PRODUCTION: Ildikó Enyedi Completes Hungarian/Italian/French/Dutch The Story of My Wife

BUDAPEST: The Berlinale winning director Ildikó Enyedi is finishing post-production on her first English language feature, The Story of My Wife / A feleségem története, after delays caused by the COVID pandemic.

The film is based on Milán Füst’s bestseller, which was translated into more than 20 languages and submitted for the Nobel Prize in Literature. The Hungarian/Italian/French/Dutch coproduction tells the story of Dutch sea captain Jacob Storr and his unhappy marriage.

French star Léa Seydoux plays the female lead, and Dutch actor Gijs Naber will appear as the jealous sea captain. The international cast includes Louis Garrel, Josef Hader, Ulrich Matthes, Udo Samel, Jasmine Trinca and Luna Wedler and Hungarian actors Sándor Funtek, Vivien Rujder and Károly Hajduk.

The 58-day shoot took place in Malta through Maximus Distribution, as well as in Budapest and Hamburg. It ended in the autumn of 2019, but post-production was interrupted when Enyedi caught COVID-19 in spring, and when travel bans prohibited the actors and the creative team to return to Budapest for post work.

The Story of My Wife is a joint venture of Inforg-M&M Film, Komplizen Film, Pyramide Productions and Moliwood Films. The National Film Institute – Hungary granted 1,18 billion HUF / 3,3 million EUR to the total budget of 3,57 billion HUF / 10 million EUR. The film is set to be released in 2021.

Production information

Inforg-M&M Film (Hungary)

Komplizen Film (Germany)

Pyramide Productions (France)

Moliwood Films (Italy)

Production Services: Maximus Distribution (Malta)

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Credits:

Director: Ildikó Enyedi

Screenwriter: Ildikó Enyedi

DoP: Marcell Rév

Editor: Károly Szalai

Producer: Mónika Mécs, Ernő Mesterházy, András Muhi, Jonas Dornbach, Flaminio Zadra, Stéphane Parthenay

Cast: Léa Seydoux, Gijs Naber, Louis Garrel, Josef Hader, Ulrich Matthes, Udo Samel, Jasmine Trinca, Luna Wedler, Vivien Rujder, Károly Hajduk, Sándor Funtek