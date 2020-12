BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary supported the production of one feature film in its December 2020 round. Scirocco / Sirokkó is Moroccan/Hungarian/Italian coproduction and tells the story of a 43-year-old man who signs up for a mission to rescue a mysterious wrecked ship on the shores of the Atlantic Sahara.

Six feature film projects were granted funding for script development. Among them are Hoppá from Barnabás Tóth, the director of Oscar shortlisted Those Who Remained. Gábor Reisz also received funds to develop his newest film. The following grants were approved on 17 November and 1 December 2020 and announced at a later time.

Click HERE to see the full grants chart.