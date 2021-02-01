PRODUCTION: Hungarian Christmas Film in Production

Arnold's life has collapsed because of a proposal gone terribly wrong. Moreover, he has grown afraid of heights -- a serious setback in his profession. He is sent to work at a Christmas fair, but he detests his current situation and thinks the Christmas season is hypocritical and annoying. The romantic comedy depicts a long, arduous and funny journey, where Arnold learns again to believe in love and in Christmas, and maybe even gets back his old job.

The two main characters of the film are played by András Ötvös and Emőke Zsigmond, in her first leading role. Both actors appeared in Tiszeker’s first feature film #Sohavégetnemérős. The cast includes many well-known Hungarian actors in supporting roles: Péter Scherer, Lia Pokorny, Tamás Szabó Kimmel, Imre Csuja Imre, Béla Szerednyey, Ákos Orosz, Géza Egger and Barnabás Dékány. The film is lensed by Ádám Pataki, and the music is composed by Ádám Balázs.

The pandemic made the start of the production risky, but delaying it was not an option because winter is needed for the film, and it would have meant a full year postponement.

„Thanks to the generous support of the National Film Institute, and to the protection plan made by our healthcare and occupational safety colleagues we could begin production,” producer Gábor Osváth said in a statement.

The film’s other producer is Balázs Lévai. The National Film Institute granted 560 m HUF / 1.55 m EUR to the production. The shooting is underway in Budapest, using iconic locations including Citadella, Elizabeth Square, and the Castle Garden. It will be finished at the end of March after 42 shooting days. Christmas Flame is set to be released in December 2021.

Production Information:

Filmfabriq (Hungary)

Supported by National Film Institute - Hungary

Credits:

Director: Dániel Tiszeker

Screenwriter: András Dezső Horváth, Gáspár Fehér, Boldizsár Fehér

DoP: Ádám Pataki

Producer: Gábor Osváth, Balázs Lévai

Cast: András Ötvös, Emőke Zsigmond, Péter Scherer, Lia Pokorny, Tamás Szabó Kimmel, Imre Csuja, Béla Szerednyey, Ákos Orosz, Géza Egger and Barnabás Dékány.