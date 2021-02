BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary has announced over 1 m EUR in production grants for five feature films, a pre-production grant for one feature film, and development grants for three feature films.

The production grants for five films were supported by the Incubator Programme established five years ago by the predecessor of the NFI. The programme helps young directors to create their first feature films with smaller grants. Some 60 applications were submitted for this programme.

