Hungarian Oscar Winner László Nemes Prepares The Orphan

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary supported the pre-production of The Orphan / Az árva, the third feature film by László Nemes, with 66.5 m Ft / 186,250 EUR.

László Nemes’ first feature film Son of Saul / Saul fia became a worldwide sensation winning many prestigious awards, including the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award in 2016. His sophomore feature Sunset / Napszállta debuted in the main competition of the Venice Film Festival and won the FIPRESCI Award.

Nemes is working with the team behind his earlier works. He again shares writer’s credit with Clara Royer, and the producers are Gábor Sipos, Gábor Rajna and Judit Stalter representing Laokoon Filmgroup. The filmmakers are currently casting the role of a boy aged between 11 and 13.

The producers plan to release more information about the production in March 2021.

Production Information:

Laokoon Filmgroup (Hungary)

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Credits:

Director: László Nemes

Screenwriter: László Nemes, Clara Royer

Producers: Gábor Sipos, Gábor Rajna, Judit Stalter