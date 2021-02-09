Ildikó Enyedi Pitches Hungarian Spy Series in Berlin

BUDAPEST: The Golden Bear winner and Oscar nominated director Ildikó Enyedi returns to the Berlin International Film Festival as a jury member, and she will also present the Balaton Brigade series project at the Co-Pro Series pitch forum. The Berlinale Co-Production Market, established seven years ago, runs 2 - 5 March 2021. This is the first time that a Hungarian series has been invited to participate.

Balaton Brigade is written by Gábor Krigler, Balázs Lengyel and Balázs Lovas. The historical spy drama takes place in 1986 and tells the story of a Stasi Agent Bernt Reider, and his Hungarian contact, who are monitoring hundreds of East German holidaymakers at Lake Balaton with their small team. They face an absurd challenge, trying to prevent meetings with West German relatives and thwart escape attempts to the other side of the Iron Curtain. Reider has to keep his own estranged family under surveillance, and he secretly plans a defection to the West.

The Hungarian and German language series consists of 8 episodes, Joyrider headed by Gábor Krigler is producing. They are seeking an international TV channel, a German coproducer, and a distributor for their project at the Co-Pro Series. The shoot is planned for the spring and summer of 2022.

The pitch forum selected ten series and will be held online this year because of the pandemic. The participants also include the team behind the Croatian series Afterparty written by Dora Šustić and produced by Antitalent.

Production Information:

Joyrider (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: Ildikó Enyedi

Producer: Gábor Krigler

Writers: Gábor Krigler, Balázs Lengyel, Balázs Lovas