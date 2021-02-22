FNE at Berlinale 2021: Bence Fliegauf Competes for Golden Bear with Forest - I See You Everywhere

BUDAPEST: Bence Fliegauf’s newest film Forest – I See You Everywhere / Rengeteg – Mindenhol látlak has been invited to the Main Competition of the 71. Berlin International Film Festival , which opens on 1 March 2021. Natural Light / Természetes fény directed by Dénes Nagy also screens at Berlinale. This is the first time two Hungarian features compete for the Golden Bear.

Like the director’s 2003 film Forest / Rengeteg, the new film Forest – I See You Everywhere leads us to the labyrinth of our everyday life and our relationships. The characters of the drama are trying to solve maybe the biggest mystery of their life: the other human.

The cast includes Eliza Sodró (Captives), Ági Gubik (Liza the Fox-Fairy), Eszter Balla (Control), Péter Fancsikai and Zsolt Végh. Musician Mihály Víg, who composed the music for Béla Tarr’s films, the almost one-hundred-year-old István Lénárt, Felicián Keresztes (the main character of Fliegauf’s second feature Dealer), and the director’s son János Fliegauf also appear in the film. It is lensed by Mátyás Gyuricza and Ákos Nyoszoli.

Fliegauf has a long history with the Berlinale, Forest – I See You Everywhere is his fourth feature film at the festival and the second in the Main Competition. His debut feature Forest was chosen as the best first film in 2003. His follow-up Dealer won the award of the Berliner Zeitung in 2004, Only the Wind / Csak a szél won three awards at the festival in 2012 including the second most prestigious prize, the Grand Jury Prix.

The independently made film is produced by Fraktál Film and M&M Film, the producers are Ernő Mesterházy, Bence Fliegauf and Mónika Mécs. It is set to be released in 2021.

Production Information:

Fraktál Film (Hungary)

M&M Film (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: Bence Fliegauf

Scriptwriter: Bence Fliegauf

DoP: Mátyás Gyuricza, Ákos Nyoszoli

Editor: Wanda Kiss, Dávid Kovács, Gelencsér Gábor Terence

Cast: Eliza Sodró, Ági Gubik, Eszter Balla, Péter Fancsikai, Zsolt Végh, Mihály Víg, István Lénárt, Felicián Keresztes, János Fliegauf