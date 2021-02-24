GRANTS: National Film Institute - Hungary Funds Ten Films

The production grant of 417,000 EUR went to Kornél Mundruczió’s Hungarian/German coproduction Evolúció.
Click HERE to see the full grants chart.
BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary has announced over 500,000 EUR in a production grant for one feature film, a pre-production grant for one feature film and development grants for eight feature films.
The production grant of 417,000 EUR went to Kornél Mundruczió’s Hungarian/German coproduction Evolúció.
Click HERE to see the full grants chart.