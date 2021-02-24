24-02-2021

GRANTS: National Film Institute - Hungary Funds Ten Films

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary has announced over 500,000 EUR in a production grant for one feature film, a pre-production grant for one feature film and development grants for eight feature films.

The production grant of 417,000 EUR went to Kornél Mundruczió’s Hungarian/German coproduction Evolúció.

