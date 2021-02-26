FESTIVALS: Hungarian Film Festival Leaves Budapest For New Location

BUDAPEST: The Hungarian Film Festival , long known as the Hungarian Film Week, will move to the Veszprém-Balaton region, Hungarian film commissioner Csaba Káel announced. The annual festival, which has been held in Budapest for almost 40 years, screens most of the Hungarian feature films, television and short films, animations and documentaries from the previous year.

„At the beginning of the summer we are planning a motion picture festival with a fantastic atmosphere for the wide audience, which will also be a professional meeting for filmmakers,” Káel said in an interview for Hungarian media. The relocation of the festival is carried out with the cooperation of the European Capital of Europe 2023, when Veszprém will be the cultural capital. The city previously hosted a television festival.

The festival usually takes place in February, but the 2021 edition has been postponed because of the pandemic. The Hungarian Film Awards, established in 2014, are given at the closing ceremony of the Film Week.

It is not known whether the festival moves to its new location for one year or for a longer period.

Hungarian Film Week was established in 1965. Initially it was held in Pécs, in the south of Hungary, but moved to Budapest in 1983. It is organised by the Hungarian Film Academy and supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary.