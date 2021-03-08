FNE at Berlinale 2021: Hungary’s Balaton Brigade Wins Berlinale Co-Pro Series

BUDAPEST: The spy series Balaton Brigade produced by Gábor Krigler for Joyrider won the Berlinale Co-Pro Series on 2 March 2021. This was the first time that a Hungarian project has been invited to the pitching forum. The Series Mania Project Exchange Award also includes an invitation to present the series at the Séries Mania Forum , which runs 20 August and 1 September 2020 in Lille, France.

"Thanks to the invitation to the Berlinale, the interest was already high for the series. It grew even higher because of the award; 36 meetings have been organised with potential partners so far, and we are receiving new inquiries regularly," producer Gábor Krigler told FNE.

The broadcaster RTL Klub will broadcast the series in Hungary, and they are actively looking for a German-speaking broadcaster, a coproducer and a sales agent.

Balaton Brigade is directed by Ildiko Enyedi and written by Gábor Krigler, Balázs Lengyel and Balázs Lovas. The historical spy drama takes place in 1986 and tells the story of Stasi Agent Bernt Reider and his Hungarian contact, who are monitoring hundreds of East German holidaymakers at Lake Balaton with their small team. They face an absurd challenge, trying to prevent meetings with West German relatives and thwart escape attempts to the other side of the Iron Curtain. Reider has to keep his own estranged family under surveillance, and he secretly plans a defection to the West.

The majority of the cast will be German speaking actors and actresses, the other parts will be played by Hungarians. The shoot is planned for the summer of 2022.