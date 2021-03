HBO in Production with Hungarian Drama Series

BUDAPEST: HBO Europe has begun filming the eight-part, 40-minute Hungarian dramatic series The Informant, written by Bálint Szentgyörgyi, who also directs alongside Áron Mátyássy and Bence Miklauzic. The series is now in production in Budapest.

The story is set in 1985, when a young university student begins his studies while also working as a secret government informant, a position he has been forced into, in order to aid his ailing younger brother.

The series stars Gergely Váradi, Márton Patkós, Júlia Szász, Abigél Szőke, and Szabolcs Thuróczy. The DoP is Péter Szatmári. Production services are provided by Proton Cinema.

Production information:

HBO Europe

Production services

Proton Cinema

Credits:

Directors: Bálint Szentgyörgyi, Áron Mátyássy, Bence Miklauzic

Writer: Bálint Szentgyörgyi

DoP: Péter Szatmári

Production Designer: Imola Láng

Producers: Anna Závorszky, Viktória Petrányi

Executive Producers: Camilla Curtis, Johnathan Young, Antony Root

Cast: Gergely Váradi, Márton Patkós, Júlia Szász, Abigél Szőke, and Szabolcs Thuróczy