Focus Features Picks Up British/Hungarian Coproduction Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

BUDAPEST: Focus Features has bought the worldwide distribution rights to Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. The British/Hungarian coproduction is directed by Anthony Fabian, who has Hungarian roots and has recently become a Hungarian citizen. This is the first time when Focus Features acquires a Hungarian coproduction.

The film is currently in postproduction and the release date hasn't been made public yet.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris was shot for 40 days in Hungary at the end of 2020 with the cooperation of 170 Hungarian crew members. The interior of the Dior fashion house was built at the Origo Studios and some scenic spots of the capital were also used. Having finished in Budapest the production moved to London and Paris.

The newest adaptation of Paul Gallico's bestseller set in the 1950s follows an English cleaning lady who falls in love with a Dior dress and goes to Paris to buy the expensive garment. She finds new friends in the French capital and changes the elite parisian fashion world with her charm.

The film stars Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Lucas Bravo, Jason Isaacs, Alba Baptista and Lambert Wilson.

The total budget is approximately 11 m EUR / 4 billion HUF, and the National Film Institute – Hungary supported the film with 779,105 EUR / 279.5 m HUF. The film is produced by Moonriver Content (UK), Superbe Films (France) and Elysian Films (UK), in coproduction with Daniel Kesmery and Jonathan Halperyn through Hungary's Hero Squared.