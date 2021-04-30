Hungarian Cinemas Reopen for Immunity Certificate Holders

BUDAPEST: A wide range of services will reopen in Hungary, including cinemas, when the number of vaccinated people reaches 4 million, which is expected to be reached on 30 April 2021. In order to enter cinemas, which have been closed since 11 November 2020, people will need to hold an immunity certificate.

People with immunity certificates don’t have to wear masks in cinemas, while for the staff this is still compulsory. People under 18 can only visit cinemas under supervision of adult immunity certificate holders. According to current legislation, cinemas are allowed to stay open until 23:00.

The reopening of film theatres will happen during this weekend and next week. The six cinemas of Budapest Film are ready for business, and they will be opened immediately when the number of 4 million vaccinated people has been reached. Hungary’s biggest cinema chain Cinema City needs more time for preparations and will resume operation at a later date.