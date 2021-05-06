FESTIVALS: New Hungarian Motion Picture Festival Announces 2021 Dates

BUDAPEST: The Hungarian Motion Picture Festival, the annual showcase of Hungarian cinema, will take place this year in Veszprém, Balatonfüred and Balatonalmádi from 23 to 26 June. Its predecessor, the Hungarian Film Week, was traditionally held in Budapest, but this year the National Film Institute – Hungary and the organisers of the Veszprém-Balaton 2023 European Capital of Culture programme have reimagined the annual celebration of the Hungarian cinema.

Veszprém has previously hosted film events such as a television festival and the Veszprém-Balaton Filmpiknik in 2020.

The Hungarian Motion Picture Festival will screen a selection of Hungarian feature films, television and short films, as well as animated and documentary films from 2020, and also some films from 2021.

Besides screenings of new Hungarian films and restored old classics the four-day festival will also feature exhibitions, concerts, programmes for children and Q&As. The full programme will be announced at a later date.

The Hungarian Film Awards, established in 2014, will be announced at the closing ceremony of the festival on 26 June 2021.

The Hungarian Film Week was established in 1965. It was initially held in Pécs, in the south of Hungary, but it moved to Budapest in 1983.