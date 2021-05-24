PRODUCTION: Hungarian Historical Adventure Hadik Receives Record Production Grant

BUDAPEST: The historical adventure film Hadik by János Szikora, which is currently in preproduction, received 4.6 m EUR / 1.6 billion HUF from the National Film Institute – Hungary, one of the largest production grants ever allotted in Hungary. The film depicts the bold military maneuver of András Hadik, who occupied Berlin with his hussars in 1757.

The film produced by Dr. Endre Nagy through B&L Line received the second biggest production grant since the foundation of the Hungarian National Film Fund, the predecessor of the National Film Institute, in 2011. Bet on Revenge / Kincsem, another historical adventure film directed by Gábor Herendi and produced by Café Film, got a higher amount of approximately 6 m EUR / 2.1 billion HUF in 2015. Earlier, The Bridgeman / Hídember directed by Géza Bereményi and produced by FilmArt got 1.8 billion HUF production grant in 2001 from the Ministry of Culture.

„We want to make a historical adventure film, whose protagonist is driven by two forces: courage and honour. It will be full of dynamic scenes and in terms of the rhythm, it will be an incredible gallop”, the filmmakers said in a statement.

The title character will be played by the well-known Hungarian actor Zsolt Trill and the cast includes Zsolt László, István Hirtling, Zoltán Mucsi and Zoltán László.

The screenplay is written by Márk Kis-Szabó, whose last feature Budapest Heist / Pesti balhé directed by Balázs Lóth and produced by FP Films was released in cinemas in the summer of 2020.

Hadik will be lensed by Márk Győri, whose previous credits include Katalin Varga directed by Peter Strickland and produced by Romania’s Libra Film, Weekend / Víkend directed by Áron Mátyássy and produced by KMH Film, and Calibre directed by Matt Palmer.

Steve Dent, an experienced British stunt coordinator and horsemaster, will take part in the directing of the equestrian scenes.

Filming is scheduled to begin in the autumn of 2021 and the film is set to be released at the end of 2022.

János Szikora has made films for television and has been a prolific theatre director during his five-decade career.

Production Information:

Producer:

B&L Line (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: János Szikora

Scriptwriter: Márk Kis-Szabó

DoP: Márk Győri

Cast: Zsolt Trill, Zsolt László, István Hirtling, Zoltán Mucsi, Zoltán László