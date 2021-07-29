Hypewriter Extends Submission Deadline

BUDAPEST: Hypewriter , the international pitch forum for original tv series ideas, has extended its submission deadline until 31 August 2021. The forum is organised by Paprika Studios and RTL Hungary .

The Winner will receive a 10,000 EUR cash prize and their story will be turned into a professionally produced pilot episode, in collaboration, and with the contribution of Paprika Studios and RTL Hungary. Eight finalists will be invited for the live pitch event in Budapest in the fall, with travel and accommodation costs covered by Hypewriter. The organisers are also providing a coaching session for creators, before the event on stage.

Story presentations will be in English, but for the first time, writers will have the chance to submit their written concepts in six languages from the CEE region: Czech, Hungarian, Polish, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian and also in English.