FESTIVALS: CineFest 2021 Starts in Miskolc with Strong Lineup

The Story of My Wife / A feleségem története will be screened for the first time in Hungary during the closing ceremony on 18 September 2021, after its world premiere in Cannes. Ildikó Enyedi’s film was produced by Inforg-M&M Film in coproduction with Komplizen Film, Pyramide Productions and Moliwood Films.
The Feature Films Competition Programme includes the Oscar-nominated Quo Vadis, Aida by Jasmila Zbanic and the 2021 Golden Bear winner Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn by Radu Jude. Two Hungarian films also have been invited to the competition: Eviction / Kilakoltatás by Máté Fazekas and Wild Roots / Külön falka by Hajni Kis. The latter had its world premiere in Karlovy Vary IFF's East of the West competition.
This year the head of the festival’s main competition jury is Tony Gatlif, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening ceremony. CineFest will also honour the Polish actor Daniel Olbrychski with the Ambassador of European Cinema Award and will pay homage to Marcell Jankovics with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.
LINEUP:
Apples / Mila (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)
Directed by Christos Nikou
Produced by Boo Productions
Coproduced by Lava Films and Perfo Production
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Hellenic Radio & Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe
Bad Luck Banging Or Looney Porn / Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by endorfilm, Kinorama, Paul Thiltges Distributions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund., the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)
Blue Bayou (USA, Canada)
Directed by Justin Chon
CODA (USA, France)
Directed by Sian Heder
Eviction / Kilakoltatás (Hungary)
Directed by Máté Fazekas
Produced by FP Films
Coproduced by Filmfabriq, Sparks
Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary
Hive (Kosovo, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Albania)
Directed by Blerta Basholli
Produced by Industria Film
Coproduced by Iköne Studio, Alb Sky Film Production, Black Cat Production
Supported by the Macedonian Film Agency
I'm Your Man (Germany)
Directed by Maria Schrader
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)
Directed by Jasmila Zbanic
Produced by Deblokada
Coproduced by Coop99, Digital Cube, N279 Productions, Razor Film, Extreme Emotions, Indie Prod, Tordenfilm, TRT, ZDF arte, ORF. BHRT
Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute
Red Rocket (USA)
Directed by Sean Baker
Social Hygiene (Canada)
Directed by Denis Coté
Stillwater (USA)
Directed by Tom McCarthy
The Night of the Beast / La noche de la bestia (Colombia, Mexico)
Directed by Mauricio Levia-Cock
The Sacred Spirit / Espiritu Sagradu (Spain, France, Turkey)
Directed by Chema Garcia Ibarra
Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (Japan)
Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Wild Roots / Külön falka (Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Hajni Kis
Produced by Proton Cinema
Coproduced by MPhilms, Post Office, VisionTeam
Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund