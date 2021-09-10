FESTIVALS: CineFest 2021 Starts in Miskolc with Strong Lineup

MISKOLC: The 17th CineFest Miskolc International Film Festiva l, kicks off on 10 September 2021 with a strong lineup which organisers hope will attract audiences back to the cinemas.

The Story of My Wife / A feleségem története will be screened for the first time in Hungary during the closing ceremony on 18 September 2021, after its world premiere in Cannes. Ildikó Enyedi’s film was produced by Inforg-M&M Film in coproduction with Komplizen Film, Pyramide Productions and Moliwood Films.

The Feature Films Competition Programme includes the Oscar-nominated Quo Vadis, Aida by Jasmila Zbanic and the 2021 Golden Bear winner Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn by Radu Jude. Two Hungarian films also have been invited to the competition: Eviction / Kilakoltatás by Máté Fazekas and Wild Roots / Külön falka by Hajni Kis. The latter had its world premiere in Karlovy Vary IFF's East of the West competition.

This year the head of the festival’s main competition jury is Tony Gatlif, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening ceremony. CineFest will also honour the Polish actor Daniel Olbrychski with the Ambassador of European Cinema Award and will pay homage to Marcell Jankovics with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.

LINEUP:

Apples / Mila (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)

Directed by Christos Nikou

Produced by Boo Productions

Coproduced by Lava Films and Perfo Production

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Hellenic Radio & Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe

Bad Luck Banging Or Looney Porn / Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by microFILM

Coproduced by endorfilm, Kinorama, Paul Thiltges Distributions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund., the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

Blue Bayou (USA, Canada)

Directed by Justin Chon

CODA (USA, France)

Directed by Sian Heder

Eviction / Kilakoltatás (Hungary)

Directed by Máté Fazekas

Produced by FP Films

Coproduced by Filmfabriq, Sparks

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

Hive (Kosovo, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Albania)

Directed by Blerta Basholli

Produced by Industria Film

Coproduced by Iköne Studio, Alb Sky Film Production, Black Cat Production

Supported by the Macedonian Film Agency

I'm Your Man (Germany)

Directed by Maria Schrader

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)

Directed by Jasmila Zbanic

Produced by Deblokada

Coproduced by Coop99, Digital Cube, N279 Productions, Razor Film, Extreme Emotions, Indie Prod, Tordenfilm, TRT, ZDF arte, ORF. BHRT

Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

Red Rocket (USA)

Directed by Sean Baker

Social Hygiene (Canada)

Directed by Denis Coté

Stillwater (USA)

Directed by Tom McCarthy

The Night of the Beast / La noche de la bestia (Colombia, Mexico)

Directed by Mauricio Levia-Cock

The Sacred Spirit / Espiritu Sagradu (Spain, France, Turkey)

Directed by Chema Garcia Ibarra

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (Japan)

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Wild Roots / Külön falka (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Hajni Kis

Produced by Proton Cinema

Coproduced by MPhilms, Post Office, VisionTeam

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund