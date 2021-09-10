10-09-2021

FESTIVALS: CineFest 2021 Starts in Miskolc with Strong Lineup

    Eviction by Máté Fazekas Eviction by Máté Fazekas

    MISKOLC: The 17th CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival, kicks off on 10 September 2021 with a strong lineup which organisers hope will attract audiences back to the cinemas.

    The Story of My Wife / A feleségem története will be screened for the first time in Hungary during the closing ceremony on 18 September 2021, after its world premiere in Cannes. Ildikó Enyedi’s film was produced by Inforg-M&M Film in coproduction with Komplizen Film, Pyramide Productions and Moliwood Films.

    The Feature Films Competition Programme includes the Oscar-nominated Quo Vadis, Aida by Jasmila Zbanic and the 2021 Golden Bear winner Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn by Radu Jude. Two Hungarian films also have been invited to the competition: Eviction / Kilakoltatás by Máté Fazekas and Wild Roots / Külön falka by Hajni Kis. The latter had its world premiere in Karlovy Vary IFF's East of the West competition.

    This year the head of the festival’s main competition jury is Tony Gatlif, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening ceremony. CineFest will also honour the Polish actor Daniel Olbrychski with the Ambassador of European Cinema Award and will pay homage to Marcell Jankovics with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.

    LINEUP:

    Apples / Mila (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)
    Directed by Christos Nikou
    Produced by Boo Productions
    Coproduced by Lava Films and Perfo Production
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Hellenic Radio & Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe

    Bad Luck Banging Or Looney Porn / Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)
    Directed by Radu Jude
    Produced by microFILM
    Coproduced by endorfilm, Kinorama, Paul Thiltges Distributions
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund.,  the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

    Blue Bayou (USA, Canada)
    Directed by Justin Chon

    CODA (USA, France)
    Directed by Sian Heder

    Eviction / Kilakoltatás (Hungary)
    Directed by Máté Fazekas
    Produced by FP Films
    Coproduced by Filmfabriq, Sparks
    Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

    Hive (Kosovo, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Albania)
    Directed by Blerta Basholli
    Produced by Industria Film
    Coproduced by Iköne Studio, Alb Sky Film Production, Black Cat Production
    Supported by the Macedonian Film Agency

    I'm Your Man (Germany)
    Directed by Maria Schrader

    Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)
    Directed by Jasmila Zbanic
    Produced by Deblokada
    Coproduced by Coop99, Digital Cube, N279 Productions, Razor Film, Extreme Emotions, Indie Prod, Tordenfilm, TRT, ZDF arte, ORF. BHRT
    Supported by EurimagesVlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film CentreFondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

    Red Rocket (USA)
    Directed by Sean Baker

    Social Hygiene (Canada)
    Wild Roots by Hajni KisDirected by Denis Coté

    Stillwater (USA)
    Directed by Tom McCarthy

    The Night of the Beast / La noche de la bestia (Colombia, Mexico)
    Directed by Mauricio Levia-Cock

    The Sacred Spirit / Espiritu Sagradu (Spain, France, Turkey)
    Directed by Chema Garcia Ibarra

    Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (Japan)
    Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

    Wild Roots / Külön falka (Hungary, Slovakia)
    Directed by Hajni Kis
    Produced by Proton Cinema
    Coproduced by MPhilms, Post Office, VisionTeam
    Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

