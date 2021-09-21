Budapest Classics Film Marathon Pays Tribute to Iconic Figures of Hungarian Cinema

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute - Hungary is organising, for the fourth time, the Budapest Classics Film Marathon. Budapest’s largest international film event will begin on 21 September 2021. The six-day celebration offers more than 70 recently restored classics in themed sections at various venues around the capital.

The Marathon pays tribute to iconic actress Mari Törőcsik, worldwide acclaimed animation artist Marcell Jankovics, cinematographer János Tóth and French film director Bertrand Tavernier.

The legendary actress Mari Törőcsik (1935-2021) is the only Hungarian actress to have won Best Actress Prize at the Cannes Film Festival. During the Marathon, audiences can watch Our Kid / Kölyök directed by Mihály Szemes and Miklós Markos, and produced by Hunnia Filmstúdió, Anna / Édes Anna directed by Zoltán Fábri and produced by Hunnia Filmstúdió, Mrs. Déry, Where Are You? / Déryné, hol van? directed by Gyula Maár and produced by Hunnia Filmstúdió, and Electra, My Love / Szerelmem, Elektra directed by Miklós Jancsó and produced by Mafilm.

The short animation Cannes Palme d’Or winner and Oscar nominee Marcell Jankovics (1941-2021) was one of the most significant artists of Hungarian animation. His enchanting animations have given pleasure to succeeding generations since the 70s. Johnny Corncob / János vítéz and Song of the Miraculous Hind / Ének a csodaszarvasról can be experienced in a fully restored audio and visual format. They were both produced by Pannónia Filmstúdió.

The marathon also focuses on legendary artists celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2021, Miklós Jancsó (100), Zoltán Huszárik (90) and Márta Mészáros (90); two masters of animation Sándor Reisenbüchler and János Halász (John Halas), and avant-garde artist László Moholy-Nagy.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Miklós Jancsó, called ‘The Master’ by Martin Scorsese, audiences will be able to experience iconic masterpieces produced by Mafilm – Cantata / Oldás és kötés, Silence and Cry / Csend és kiáltás, The Round-Up / Szegénylegények, among others – in superb quality.

The Hungarian Eye section focuses on the long-established Hungarian cinematography tradition, the audiences can see the world through the eyes of Oscar-winner Vilmos Zsigmond, István Hildebrand, Lajos Koltai and Maté Rudolph.

The Hungarians in Hollywood selection draws on the rich Hungarian heritage of Hollywood: Billy Wilder’s The Apartment with stage design by Sándor Trauner (Alexandre Trauner), who won an Oscar for his work, Ernst Lubitsch’ The Shop Around the Corner based on Miklós László’s work and, naturally, Mihály Kertész’ (Michael Curtiz) all-time classic Casablanca.

Film screenings at the Budapest Classics Film Marathon are complemented by professional programmes, book presentations, lectures, audience meetings, exhibitions, music and children’s programmes.