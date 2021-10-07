FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Post Mortem to Represent Hungary in Oscar Race

BUDAPEST: Péter Bergendy’s period horror Post Mortem has been selected by the Hungarian Oscar Selection Committee as Hungary’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film produced by Szupermodern Studio tells a supernatural story of a post mortem photographer and a little girl confronting ghosts in a haunted village after WW1. The film stars Viktor Klem, Fruzsina Hais and Judit Schell.

Post Mortem premiered at the Warsaw FF and was the winner of the 2021 Hungarian Motion Picture Awards in the Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Production Design and Best Make-Up categories.

It has been sold be NFI World Sales, the National Film Institute’s sales arm, to major territories in Europe, including France, Italy, Germany, Poland, as well as to South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India and Latin America. Black Mandala will release it in North America and Canada.

The Hungarian Oscar Committee included Csaba Káel (Government Commissioner for the Development of the Hungarian Motion Picture Industry and Chairman of the National Film Institute), Csaba Bereczki (director), Kristóf Deák (director), Tibor Fonyódi (screenwriter), András Kálmán (film distribution expert), Ákos Pesti (producer) and Emil Novák (cinematographer).