FESTIVALS: Verzio Festival 2021 to Take Place in Person and Online

BUDAPEST: The 18th edition of the Verzio Human Rights Documentary Film Festival will showcase 64 films from 35 countries in cinemas from 9 to 14 November 2021 and online from 15 to 21 November 2021.

The films will be screened in three cinemas in Budapest, and also in Debrecen, Szombathely, Pécs, Szeged and Kecskemét.

Seven titles have been selected for the International Competition, while the Hungarian Competition, consisting of nine films, is particularly strong this year.

The competing films will be evaluated by the International and Student Jury, as well as by audiences, with winners announced at the festival’s closing ceremony on 13 November 2021.

The opening film will be Divas directed by Máté Körősi. The festival will close with 100UP by Heddy Honigmann.

The full lineup is available on the festival’s homepage.

International Competition:

President (Denmark, USA, Norway)

Directed by Camilla Nielsson

Arica (Sweden, Chile, Belgium, Norway, United Kingdom)

Directed by Lars Edman, William Johansson Kalén

This Rain Will Never Stop (Ukraine, Latvia, Germany, Qatar)

Directed by Alina Gorlova

Wandering: A Rohingya Story (Canada)

Directed by Mélanie Carrier, Olivier Higgins

Children (Israel)

Directed by Ada Ushpiz

All That I Am (Norway)

Directed by Tone Grøttjord-Glenne

Four Seasons (Belgium)

Directed by Annabel Verbeke

Instructions (Germany)

Directed by Yana Ugrekhelidze

Brotherhood (Czech Republic)

Directed by Francesco Montagner