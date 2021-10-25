FESTIVALS: Verzio Festival 2021 to Take Place in Person and Online

The films will be screened in three cinemas in Budapest, and also in Debrecen, Szombathely, Pécs, Szeged and Kecskemét.
Seven titles have been selected for the International Competition, while the Hungarian Competition, consisting of nine films, is particularly strong this year.
The competing films will be evaluated by the International and Student Jury, as well as by audiences, with winners announced at the festival’s closing ceremony on 13 November 2021.
The opening film will be Divas directed by Máté Körősi. The festival will close with 100UP by Heddy Honigmann.
The full lineup is available on the festival’s homepage.
International Competition:
President (Denmark, USA, Norway)
Directed by Camilla Nielsson
Arica (Sweden, Chile, Belgium, Norway, United Kingdom)
Directed by Lars Edman, William Johansson Kalén
This Rain Will Never Stop (Ukraine, Latvia, Germany, Qatar)
Directed by Alina Gorlova
Wandering: A Rohingya Story (Canada)
Directed by Mélanie Carrier, Olivier Higgins
Children (Israel)
Directed by Ada Ushpiz
All That I Am (Norway)
Directed by Tone Grøttjord-Glenne
Four Seasons (Belgium)
Directed by Annabel Verbeke
Instructions (Germany)
Directed by Yana Ugrekhelidze
Brotherhood (Czech Republic)
Directed by Francesco Montagner