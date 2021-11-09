Hungarian Oscar-nominated Horror Post Mortem Sold to North America

BUDAPEST: Distribution rights for North America for Hungary's Oscar submission Post Mortem have been acquired by Black Mandala . The international sales company was established in 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand, and specialises in genre films, mainly horrors.

Director Péter Bergendy's period horror produced by Supermodern Studio tells the supernatural story of a post mortem photographer and a little girl confronting ghosts in a haunted village after the First World War. It is lensed by András Nagy, the cast includes Viktor Klem, Fruzsina Hais, Schell Judit, Andrea Ladányi, Zsolt Anger, Gábor Reviczky, Gabriella Hámori and Diána Kiss.

Post Mortem premiered at the Warsaw International Film Festival in 2020 and has been on show at more than 20 genre festivals all around the globe collecting numerous awards. Hungarian Cinemas have been screening it since 28 October. The NFI World Sales, the National Film Institute - Hungary’s sales arm, has scored deals for major territories in Europe, including France, Italy, Germany, Poland, South Korea, Southeast Asia including Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India and Latin America.