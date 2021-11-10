FNE at Verzió Film Festival 2021: Hungarian Competition: Her Mothers

BUDAPEST: Her Mothers directed by Ásia Dér and Sári Haragonics screens in the Hungarian Competition of the 2021 Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival , which screens in cinemas 9 – 14 November 2021 and continues in an online format 15 – 21 November.

The Campfilm and HBO Europe film was produced by Sára László and Marcell Gerő, and coproduced by Noémi Veronika Szakonyi.

The story follows Virág, a former green politician who becomes disenchanted with the state of Hungary’s political turmoil and decides to adopt a Roma daughter with her partner Nóra. The two survive the long adoption process, but struggle to adapt to the changes in their home (with Virág thriving in her role as a mother, and Nóra feeling left out) and the political climate in the nation, as they weigh the decision of whether to leave their homeland.

The film won the Best Feature Documentary and Best Editing awards at the Moscow International Documentary Film Festival DOKER 2021. It was selected for the 2021 Transilvania IFF, among other festivals and markets. Her Mothers is distributed by Syndicado FilmSales.

Production Information:

Campfilm

HBO Europe

Credits:

Directors: Ásia Dér and Sári Haragonics

DoP: Ásia Dér and Sári Haragonics

Editor: Flóra Erdélyi