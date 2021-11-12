FNE Visegrad YR2021: Slovak Production: Post-Pandemic Boom

FNE together with Verzió DocPro invites you to join us for a panel discussion about the post-pandemic future of documentary film.

Budapest Livestream: How do documentary producers from Visegrad countries Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary adapt to the new situation? Has the pandemic fundamentally changed the documentary landscape or are we going back to pre-pandemic norms?

Date and location:

15:30-17:00 CET on Friday 12 November

Blinken OSA Archive’s Central Gallery

Arany János u. 32

Budapest 1051 Hungary

Join us in person in Budapest or participate in the livestream online.

Panelists:

Pavla Janoušková Kubečková: Producer and co-founder of the production company nutprodukce, Czech Republic

Julianna Ugrin: Producer, Éclipse Film, Hungary

Sara Laszlo: Producer, Campfilm, Hungary

Aneta Zagórska: Producer, Krakow Film Klaster, Poland

The panel will be moderated by László Józsa, President of MADOKE - The Hungarian Documentary Association.

Participation is free.

If you would like to attend the event in person at the Blinken Gallery in Budapest please register using this form:

You will also be able to follow the event live, online, via this YouTube link:

FNE Visegrad YR2021 has teamed up with Verzió Film Festival for a live panel discussion on the post-pandemic future of documentary film in Budapest, hosted by Film New Europe (FNE) in cooperation with Verzió Industry Programmes, that will also appear online as a livestream podcast. It will also be available online as a video recording after the event.

The event is sponsored by the Visegrad Fund and Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union.

The 2021 Year of Recovery for Film in Visegrad Countries (YR2021) project brings together filmmakers and cultural professionals across the V4 to cooperate in the recovery of the film industry, which has been badly damaged by the COVID pandemic, and to reconnect with cinema audiences across the region and across borders.

The prestigious panel of Visegrad film industry professionals will discuss COVID impacts on feature film and filming on location in the region and how to attract audiences back into cinemas. Guests from neighbouring Visegrad countries will share their common experiences and what they have learned.

YR2021 is a year-long series of events taking place in Bratislava (29 June 2021), Warsaw (29 September), Budapest (12 November 2021) and Prague (March 2022), that will include both live and online events with panels, Q&As, podcasts and overviews of the film industry and the impacts of the pandemic in each Visegrad country.

We invite film professionals, film students, journalists, film critics, heads of film funds and film organisations, and representatives of cultural organisations and creative industries to participate.

YR2021 Project Partners:

Film New Europe (Poland)

(FNE) is the main networking platform for film professionals in the CEE/Baltics region bringing together the heads of film funds/institutions in 18 CEE/Baltics countries. Its flagship publication FNE Daily is known globally as one of the leading publications for film and TV professionals, and its team of professional journalists and researchers based in the region are known for their excellence as a primary source of information about the film and television industries in the region. FNE and the YR2021 Project are supported by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union.

www.filmneweurope.com

Visegrad Fund

The International Visegrad Fund is an international donor organization established by the governments of the Visegrad Group (V4) countries (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia). Its aim is to support closer understanding and cooperation among people in the V4 region, as well as between the V4 region and other countries and regions, particularly in the non-EU neighbourhood of the Eastern Partnership countries and in the Western Balkans. The fund fosters the development of civil society by financing joint grant projects and by awarding university scholarships and artist residencies. The fund’s annual budget of €8 million consists of equal contributions by the V4 governments.

https://www.visegradfund.org/

Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival



The 18th Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival will go live for audiences, in cinemas and online, 9–21 November. The organisers of the 18th Verzió Festival have selected sixty-four new films, representing the hottest international and Hungarian human rights documentaries. Verzió takes place annually in November and continues to organize programs during the year across the country as well as online, such as free screenings and discussions in high schools, film clubs and cultural festivals, Verzió Industry Programmes.

www.verzio.org



MADOKE (Hungary)

The Hungarian Documentary Association (HDA) was founded in 2019. The main aim of the organisation is to represent and safeguard the interest of all parties involved in making documentary films in Hungary. Our goal is to initiate a conversation between the filmmakers, the audience and the decision makers. Apart from creating a platform for networking and collaboration we wish to promote Hungarian documentary films both at home and abroad.

https://madoke.hu/home/

Kids Kino Industry

An annual international co-production market for kids and youth content based in Warsaw, part of the Kids Kino International Film Festival, organized by the New Horizons Association. Throughout our last editions we established a significant and acknowledged international B2B networking event focused on audio-visual content with a strong spotlight on new talents and projects from the CEE regions, and established a considerable high profile line up of panel discussions, webinars and workshops.

https://kidskinoindustry.pl/

Slovak Film Institute (Slovakia)

Slovak Film Institute (est. in 1963) is the sole national film institution in Slovakia, comprising of the National Film Archive and National Cinematographic Centre. It handles producers' rights to Slovak films produced by Slovak National Studios in 1895 – 1991, and is a member of FIAF and EFP, as well as the seat of Creative Europe Desk Slovakia. The National Film Archive preserves and protects national heritage and makes it available for the public. The National Cinematographic Centre of the Slovak Film Institute is the national film promotion agency promoting Slovak films – both, classic and recent – and Slovak filmmakers internationally. The NCC provides complex information services about Slovak cinema and organizes film showcases of Slovak cinema in Slovakia and abroad.

http://www.sfu.sk/en/about-us/slovensky-filmovy-ustav

Institute of Documentary Film (Czech Republic)

(IDF) has been supporting creative documentary films from Central and Eastern Europe since 2001. IDF provides both emerging and experienced filmmakers with training, financing, networking and pitching opportunities, helps them get international attention and co-productions, rewards the exceptional projects with Awards and further opportunities and improves their orientation on the international market.

https://dokweb.net/about-us/about-us