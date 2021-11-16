Martin Scorsese Joins Kornél Mundruczó’s Evolution

BUDAPEST: Martin Scorsese has become the executive producer of Evolution, Kornél Mundruczó and Kata Wéber's next feature. Scorsese was a producer on Mundruczó’s Oscar-nominated film Pieces of A Woman. The new multigenerational drama premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The German/Hungarian coproduction follows the fate of a family from World War II to present-day Berlin. It presents the relationship of three generations determined by the legacy of historical trauma and the search for identity. They look for healing with all their might. In addition to Lili Monori and Annamária Láng, the multinational cast includes Goya Rego, Padmé Hamdemir and Jule Böwe.

“Every new film by Kornél Mundruczó and Kata Weber comes as a welcome shock to the senses for the viewer and for the filmmaker - they never stop advancing into uncharted territory,” Scorsese said in a statement. “With Evolution, they find a way to dramatise the movement of time itself, the ways that we remember and the ways that we forget. Evolution looks directly into the face of truly unsettling realities in a way that’s new and exciting, even liberating. It’s the work of genuine cinematic storytellers.”

“It is an honour for us that Martin Scorsese joined Evolution. It means a lot to us that the collaboration started with Pieces of a Woman continues. This film has given us the opportunity to explore with Kata the ever-changing concept of identity, for ourselves and the generations both before us and after,” Mundruczó commented on the legendary director’s participation.

The concept of the film originates from a performance of the same title by the Proton Theater, which debuted two years ago at Germany’s most important arts festival, the Ruhrtriennale. The film was shot in the spring of 2021 in just thirteen days. The DoP is Yorick Le Saux, whose earlier credits include Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) directed by Jim Jarmusch and Little Women (2019) directed by Greta Gerwig.

Mundruczó and Wéber’s previous feature Pieces of a Woman debuted on Netflix in January 2021 and its main actress Vanessa Kirby was nominated for an Oscar for playing a mother who lost her child.

Evolution is produced by Match Factory Productions and Proton Cinema in cooperation with ZDF/ARTE. It is supported by the German Federal Filmfund and the National Film Institute – Hungary. Mundruczó’s eighth feature is set to be released in Hungarian cinemas on 25 November.