FESTIVALS: Hungarian Motion Picture Festival Announces 2022 Programme

The films will be screened in three cities: Veszprém, Balatonfüred and Balatonalmádi. In case of 20 films this will be the first screening in Hungary.

The programme has been divided into the following sections: film premieres, feature films, television films, long documentaries, short films, animated films, classic films, short documentaries and series.

The main attractions are the three film premieres. The twisty spy film The Game / A játszma by Péter Fazakas, which will open the festival, is the sequel of The Exam / A vizsga (2011) and it is set in Budapest in the 60s. The Game was produced by Film Positive.

The romantic comedy Hello, My Life! / Szia, Életem! by Gábor Rohonyi and Csaba Vékes will also have its world premiere in Veszprém. It was produced by FilmSquad in coproduction with Grund and Blue Duck Arts.

Director Gábor Zsigmond Papp's musical documentary Bereményi’s Hat / Bereményi kalapja will also debut at the festival. The film about the influential oeuvre of writer, director and songwriter Géza Bereményi was produced by Filmworks.

“The multitude and diversity of the films selected for the festival shows that the Hungarian film industry is in top shape”, the Hungarian film commissioner Csaba Káel said in a statement.

The Hungarian Motion Picture Festival awaits the audience again this year with open-air screenings, restored film classics, Q&As, children and youth programmes, exhibitions, concerts and culinary programmes.

The festival also commemorates two legendary Hungarian actors, Sándor Pécsi, born 100 years ago, and Pál Jávor, born 120 years ago.