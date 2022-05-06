06-05-2022

FNE Podcast: György Ráduly: Director of the National Film Institute - Film Archive

By

    FNE's Georgian correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to György Ráduly, director of the National Film Institute - Film Archive about the 2022 FIAF Congress, as well as the recent activities of the National Film Institute Hungary - Film Archive, new online platform for classic films from the Visegrad countries, The Visible Archive Symposium, and more.

    György Ráduly, photo: Miklos DeriThe 78th Congress of the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) was held in Budapest by the National Film Institute – Hungary on 24-29 April 2022.

    Click HERE to listen to the podcast.

    Published in Hungary

    Latest from Alexander Gabelia

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: Hungarian Motion Picture Festival Announces 2022 Programme