Hungarian Captives Released in the Netherlands

BUDAPEST: Kristóf Deák's debut feature Captives / Foglyok is currently screening in over 15 cinemas in the Netherlands, where it was released on 28 April 2022.

The Dutch distribution company J&J Films had to postpone the release for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions.

Captives is based on true events taking place in Budapest 1951, and it follows an ordinary family who are locked up in their home by the communist secret police, as well as anyone who shows up at their door. Zsófia Szamosi, Ernó Fekete, Eliza Sodró play the main parts.

The film was produced by László Dreissiger and Gábor Osváth through Filmfabriq Cinemart Ltd.

EastWest Distribution has recently sold the film to Turkey and several territories in Latin America.

Kristóf Deák’s short film Sing / Mindenki received the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short in 2017.