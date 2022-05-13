PRODUCTION: Rafael Kapelinski Shoots Polish/Hungarian Coproduction Budapest Diaries

BUDAPEST: The Polish/Hungarian coproduction Budapest Diaries / Budapesti napló by Rafael Kapelinski wrapped shooting in Budapest on 9 May 2022. The historical drama is set in 1981, when the political and economical crisis worsened in Poland, and many people travelled to Hungary where the repressions were less strict.

The film written by Rafael Kapelinski tells a touching story about the relationship between 11-years-old Irek and his mother. Hanna claims they are travelling so that Irek can see a more beautiful and colourful world. He eventually discovers that the motive for their journey and the adult world are far more complex than he might have ever imagined.

After several appearances in Polish television series, this is Agnieszka Judycka’s first lead role in a feature film, as the mother. The cast includes mainly Polish actors: Piotr Rogucki, Mykyta Liashchenko, Oleksandr Liashchenko, Sambor Czarnota, Paweł Janyst, Bartłomiej Firlet, Arkadiusz Smoleński and Klara Bielawka. Among the Hungarian actors, Dorka Gryllus has the biggest part.

Production started in Katowice in March 2022 and moved to Budapest in late March. The filming will finish in Wroclaw on 19 May 2022. There are 36 shooting days.

Rafael Kapelinski developed the screenplay, which is loosely based on a true story from his childhood, at the Cinéfondation Residence, the EKRAN programme and the Ateliers d'Angers workshop, and he was a finalist at the Script Pro screenwriting competition.

Budapest Diaries is produced by Małgorzata Domin and Dominika Mandla through Domino Film in coproduction with Gábor Osváth and Balázs Zachar through Filmfabriq.

The film is financed by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Lower Silesian Film Centre (DCF), Silesia Film, the Audiovisual Technology Center (CeTA) and the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage. The National Film Institute - Hungary also supported the production with 517,000 EUR / 196.5 m HUF. The total budget is approximately 2.5 m EUR.

Rafael Kapelinski is a London-based writer-director, a graduate of UK’s National Film and Television School and The London Film School. In 2017 he was awarded the Crystal Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival for his debut feature Butterfly Kisses, a British production.

Production Information:

Producer:

Domino Film (Poland)

Filmfabriq (Hungary)

Coproducer:

Filmfabriq (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: Rafael Kapelinski

Scriptwriter: Rafael Kapelinski

Cinematographer: Kacper Fertacz

Costume designer: Dorota Roqueplo

Production designer: Katarzyna Sobańska, Marcel Sławiński

Cast: Agnieszka Judycka, Piotr Rogucki, Mykyta Liashchenko, Oleksandr Liashchenko, Sambor Czarnota, Paweł Janyst, Bartłomiej Firlet, Arkadiusz Smoleński, Klara Bielawka, Maria Kowalik, Krzysztof Plewako-Szczerbiński, Laurent Winkler, Dorka Gryllus