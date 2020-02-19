RIGA: Latvian coming-of-age war drama Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis directed by Dzintars Dreibergs for Kultfilma and supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, has been picked up by the Swedish sales agent Eyewell. The international version of the film will have its premiere at Berlinale’s European Film Market (EFM, 20-27 February 2020).
The film will have two screenings at the EFM - on 20 and 24 February 2020.
The film’s DoP Valdis Celmiņš has been recognised with a nomination for the best fiction film cinematographer at the International Federation of Cinematographers’ IMAGO Award 2020, alongside Roger Deakins for 1917 and Anton Mertens for The Spy / Spionen. The awards will be announced on 14 March 2010.
Blizzard of Souls topped the overall chart in Latvia with 226,984 admissions in 2019, breaking box-office records existing since the early 1990s.
This coming-of-age story is set during WWI and is based on a novel under the same name by Latvian writer Aleksandrs Grīns.